KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

KB Home has increased its dividend payment by 320.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KB Home to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $38.90 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KB Home stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of KB Home worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

