KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given New €85.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €81.00 ($95.29) to €85.00 ($100.00) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KBCSY. UBS Group upgraded KBC Group to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KBC Group to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded KBC Group to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.69.

KBCSY opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.42.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Research analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

