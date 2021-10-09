KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KBC Group from €77.00 ($90.59) to €81.00 ($95.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cheuvreux raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised shares of KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price target on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.69.

OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.42.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.