KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WPM. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.55.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$47.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.13. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$44.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.53. The company has a market cap of C$21.45 billion and a PE ratio of 26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$399.68 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

