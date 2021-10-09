Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keyence Corporation is involved in the development and manufacturing of industrial automation and inspection equipment. The company’s product consist of code readers, laser markers, machine vision systems, measuring systems, microscopes, sensors and static eliminators. Keyence Corporation is based in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Keyence from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.00.

KYCCF stock opened at $577.50 on Thursday. Keyence has a fifty-two week low of $437.00 and a fifty-two week high of $711.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $608.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.47. The company has a market cap of $140.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

