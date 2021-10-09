King DAG (KDAG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,259.00

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. King DAG has a total market cap of $16.57 million and $5,259.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, King DAG has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00231352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00101926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00012041 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

