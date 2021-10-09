Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.81 Million

Brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to post $153.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.80 million and the lowest is $152.82 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $122.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $598.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.64 million to $612.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $742.11 million, with estimates ranging from $703.50 million to $771.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.83.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,007,000 after acquiring an additional 479,691 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157,543 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,696,000 after purchasing an additional 105,163 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 113,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 93,026 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 68,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded down $2.01 on Monday, reaching $164.41. 59,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,407. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.88. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

