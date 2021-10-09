KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at JMP Securities

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.44.

KKR stock opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

