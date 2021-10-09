Klimatas Market Capitalization Tops $4,574.21 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $4,574.21 and approximately $641.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

