Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 412,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,019 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Koppers were worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Koppers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Koppers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Koppers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Koppers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Koppers by 2,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

KOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $33.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.