Kuverit Price Tops $0.0001 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Kuverit has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a total market cap of $290,191.67 and approximately $6.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kuverit Profile

KUV is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,841,382 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars.

