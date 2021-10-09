L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,379,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of L3Harris Technologies worth $3,756,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 189,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $233.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.69.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $1,002,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

