Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will announce sales of $55.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $53.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $222.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $226.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $221.30 million, with estimates ranging from $217.60 million to $225.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of LKFN stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $75.02. 55,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,747. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $77.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,625 shares of company stock valued at $471,423. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 692,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,658,000 after purchasing an additional 55,601 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

