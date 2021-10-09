Lamden Achieves Market Cap of $10.00 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Lamden has a total market cap of $10.00 million and approximately $142,037.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0703 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

