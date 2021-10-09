LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €66.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.36 ($83.95).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €56.38 ($66.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 26.25. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

