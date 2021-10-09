LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LXS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.36 ($83.95).

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €56.38 ($66.33) on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of €61.05 and a 200-day moving average of €61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

