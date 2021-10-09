Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,269 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.