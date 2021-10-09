Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Down 4.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Latham Group traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 1,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 485,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,908,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,930,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

