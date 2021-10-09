Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) PT Lowered to C$0.37

Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) had its target price reduced by Fundamental Research from C$0.43 to C$0.37 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LMS stock opened at C$0.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. Latin Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.73 million and a PE ratio of -140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Get Latin Metals alerts:

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines and Ana Maria project, which covers an area of 10,000 hectares situated in Salta Province; the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province; and El Quemado project consisting of 7,959 hectares in 19 claims located in Salta Province.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Latin Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.