Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) PT Lowered to C$0.37

Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) had its target price reduced by Fundamental Research from C$0.43 to C$0.37 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LMS stock opened at C$0.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. Latin Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.73 million and a PE ratio of -140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.
About Latin Metals
