Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,193 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,189,000 after acquiring an additional 780,864 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after acquiring an additional 558,786 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSCC. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $287,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $2,559,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 398,294 shares of company stock worth $24,616,043. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $64.79 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.98, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

