Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 62,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LVTX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Lava Therapeutics B.V. alerts:

Lava Therapeutics B.V. stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,542,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $42,903,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $12,377,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $5,791,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $3,017,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.