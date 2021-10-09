Lavaca Capital LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.2% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $4,060,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 22,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,614,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,212,000 after acquiring an additional 24,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.27.

TXN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.24. 2,574,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,813. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $141.33 and a one year high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.