Lavaca Capital LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.15. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.11 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total transaction of $30,241,055.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,649 shares of company stock worth $75,552,042. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

