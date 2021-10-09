Lavaca Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lavaca Capital LLC decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $617.02. 213,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,462. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $666.41 and its 200-day moving average is $605.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $393.02 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

