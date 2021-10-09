Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $781.00

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 781 ($10.20) and traded as low as GBX 752 ($9.82). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 752 ($9.82), with a volume of 103,784 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 781 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 761.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £924.31 million and a P/E ratio of 3.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

