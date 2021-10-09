Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,352 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

