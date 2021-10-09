Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,794 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 58.6% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,904,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 143.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after buying an additional 506,972 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 24.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 784,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after buying an additional 152,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 26.7% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 525,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after buying an additional 110,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $140.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.67.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

