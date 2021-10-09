Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 50,190 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.8% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on O. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $67.20 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

