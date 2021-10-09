Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 82,008 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,008 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of ExlService worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in ExlService by 151.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after purchasing an additional 384,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ExlService by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in ExlService by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 345,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $125.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.82. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,897.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

