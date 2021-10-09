Legal & General Group Plc Has $21.17 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,044 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $21,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 11.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $1,865,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Signature Bank by 106.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,288,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $466,000.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $299.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.50 and a 200-day moving average of $247.42. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $301.08.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

