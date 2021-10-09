Legal & General Group Plc Has $22.31 Million Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,481,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,539 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $22,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,457 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,076,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,109,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,442,000 after purchasing an additional 962,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after purchasing an additional 885,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,143,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 803,164 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 183.13 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SITC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

