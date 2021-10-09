Legal & General Group Plc Sells 20,125 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,125 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of MKS Instruments worth $20,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $356,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 180,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock opened at $142.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.00 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.65 and its 200 day moving average is $167.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKSI. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

