Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.66 and a beta of -0.15. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 343.40% and a negative return on equity of 101.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 312,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

