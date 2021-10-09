Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of LGRVF stock remained flat at $$116.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Legrand will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

