Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 111,725 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5,723.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,725 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

