Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 389.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $64.67 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.