Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Linde were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,694,000 after purchasing an additional 602,145 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

LIN opened at $296.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

