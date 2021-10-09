Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $141.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Liquidia by 29.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

