LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives $100.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of LIVN traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,790. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average is $81.78.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $248,790 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

