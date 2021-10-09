Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LZAGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $74.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 0.62. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.12.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

