Lotto Price Reaches $0.0160 on Exchanges (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Lotto has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Lotto has a market capitalization of $32.06 million and $999.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.77 or 0.00329538 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000819 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

