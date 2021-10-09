Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a C$15.30 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$17.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LUN. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.07.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$9.36 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$7.49 and a one year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.92. The company has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.79.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 10.4999996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

