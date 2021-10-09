M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $732.39

M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 732.39 ($9.57) and traded as high as GBX 870 ($11.37). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 850 ($11.11), with a volume of 22,985 shares.

MPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 906 ($11.84) target price on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 906 ($11.84) price objective on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 753.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 733.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £453.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. M.P. Evans Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

About M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

