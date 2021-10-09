Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Wolfe Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $187.52 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $207.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.83.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after buying an additional 184,430 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,020,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

