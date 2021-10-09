Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($3.81) Per Share (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.81) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($15.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($16.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MDGL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $80.79 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $142.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.03. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $9,563,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $9,290,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 164,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 107,566.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

