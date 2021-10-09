Magna International (TSE:MG) PT Lowered to C$128.00 at CIBC

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$142.00 to C$128.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from C$92.00 to C$83.00 and set a market perfom rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MG opened at C$103.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$101.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$109.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.45. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$65.92 and a 52 week high of C$126.00.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 10.7100003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.538 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.