Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. Malvern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLVF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the period. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

