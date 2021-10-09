Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) versus Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Manulife Financial and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manulife Financial 7.52% 12.96% 0.72% Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A

46.8% of Manulife Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Manulife Financial and Jackson Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manulife Financial 0 5 4 0 2.44 Jackson Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Manulife Financial currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.12%. Jackson Financial has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.72%. Given Manulife Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Manulife Financial is more favorable than Jackson Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Manulife Financial and Jackson Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manulife Financial $58.91 billion 0.65 $3.98 billion $2.05 9.65 Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Manulife Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Jackson Financial.

Summary

Manulife Financial beats Jackson Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada. The U.S. segment includes an in-force long-term care insurance business and an in-force annuity business. The Global Wealth and Asset Management segment delivers fee-based wealth solutions to retail, retirement, and institutional customers. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of investment performance on assets backing capital, net of amounts allocated to operating segments, financing costs, costs incurred by the corporate office related to shareholder activities, property and casualty reinsurance business, and run-off reinsurance business lines. The company was founded on April 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

