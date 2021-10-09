Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

MCHX opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 51,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $157,369.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 122,769 shares of company stock valued at $374,646. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marchex by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,199,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 647,548 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 706.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 113,101 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Marchex by 102.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marchex by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

