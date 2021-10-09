Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.17

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.17 and last traded at $44.17, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.

MMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $108,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,595 shares of company stock valued at $461,943 over the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

